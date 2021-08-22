Which states buy the most expensive used cars?

by: iSeeCars

Used car prices have reached record highs, with the average used car price at $24,710 according to iSeeCars.com’s recent analysis. This is a result of demand outstripping supply and because of consumer preference for more expensive SUVs and trucks over less expensive passenger cars.  

Car buyers in some states pay well above this average, while others pay far below. The state with the most expensive used cars (Alaska), pays $7,695 more than the state with the least expensive used cars (Indiana).

iSeeCars analyzed 8 million car sales to determine which states pay the most and least for used cars.

Used Car Prices by State

Which states pay the most for their used cars, and which states pay the least? Here are the average used car prices by state in descending order:

Average Used Car Price By State – iSeeCars
Rank StateAverage Used Car Price
1Alaska$29,656
2Wyoming$29,419
3Montana$27,303
4Arkansas$27,123
5Idaho$26,662
6Texas$26,620
7New Mexico$26,261
8Mississippi$25,788
9New York$25,693
10California$25,555
11Florida$25,478
12Nevada$25,317
13Georgia$25,299
14West Virginia$25,260
15North Dakota$25,259
16South Dakota$25,156
17Oklahoma$25,128
18Louisiana$24,979
19North Carolina$24,976
20Rhode Island$24,962
21Utah$24,842
Average Used Car Price$24,710
22Colorado$24,684
23Oregon$24,649
24Maine$24,576
25Alabama$24,534
26Arizona$24,520
27Massachusetts$24,491
28Illinois$24,421
29Washington$24,398
30South Carolina$24,390
31Kansas$24,357
32New Jersey$24,329
33Wisconsin$24,315
34Tennessee$24,273
35Missouri$24,142
36New Hampshire$24,104
37Vermont$24,033
38Maryland$23,934
39Nebraska$23,725
40Pennsylvania$23,488
41Delaware$23,469
42Michigan$23,348
43Hawaii$23,290
44Minnesota$23,120
45Iowa$23,062
46Kentucky$22,995
47Virginia$22,618
48Connecticut$22,528
49Ohio$22,244
50Indiana$21,961
  • Alaska is the state with the most expensive used cars with an average used car price of $29,656. SUVs are the most common vehicle type in Alaska, accounting for 45 percent of all used vehicle purchases. Trucks are the most expensive vehicle type among Alaskan drivers, with an average price of $40,133.
  • Indiana consumers pay the least for their used cars with an average used car price of $21,961. The most common vehicles in Indiana are SUVs, which have an average price of $22,640.
  • Of the top 5 states with the highest used car prices, four are Western states.
  • California has the highest share of sedans at 34.8 percent, and the state also has the highest average used car price for sedans at $20,406.

What does this mean for car shoppers? If you are looking for a used car in today’s market, there might be a better selection of affordable used cars in a neighboring state. Although most neighboring states have similar used car pricing, states like Wyoming and Colorado have a $4,735 difference in average used car pricing.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8 million used car sales from February – July 2021. The average price of used cars was aggregated for each state, as was the share of each body type’s sales within the state.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $305 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

