WhatsApp now has 2 billion users

(NBC NEWS) — Facebook’s WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users.
That’s what the company told the Wall Street Journal revealing the numbers for the first time in two years.
It’s just half a billion shy of Facebook’s monthly active users.
Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for 19 billion dollars.
It has been run separately – and WhatsApp’s CEO says that will not change.
