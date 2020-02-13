WhatsApp now has 2 billion users

Facebook's WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users.

That’s what the company told the Wall Street Journal revealing the numbers for the first time in two years.

It’s just half a billion shy of Facebook’s monthly active users.

Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for 19 billion dollars.

It has been run separately – and WhatsApp’s CEO says that will not change.

