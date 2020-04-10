Whataburger offers buy one get one deal

What a deal! Buy one Whataburger, get one free. The chain's promotion runs through April 19th.

(CNN) — What-a-deal.

Texas-based Whataburger is offering a bo-go promotion.

Buy a Whataburger, get one free.

It’s available on orders through the chain’s app or website and at participating locations.

Customers must have a Whataburger account.

The order has to include at least one ‘number one’ Whataburger.

Any ad-ons are extra.

The bo-go promotion runs through April 19th.

More from MyHighPlains.com: