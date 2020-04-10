(CNN) — What-a-deal.
Texas-based Whataburger is offering a bo-go promotion.
Buy a Whataburger, get one free.
It’s available on orders through the chain’s app or website and at participating locations.
Customers must have a Whataburger account.
The order has to include at least one ‘number one’ Whataburger.
Any ad-ons are extra.
The bo-go promotion runs through April 19th.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- SEE IT: Simulation shows how cough can spread coronavirus in grocery stores
- Whataburger offers buy one get one deal
- Facebook announces “quiet mode” for app
- Pandemic could push 500 million people into poverty
- In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation