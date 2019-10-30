What Facebook is paying for Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook has agreed to pay the highest possible fine over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, ending more than a year of litigation

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook finds out the price for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The social media giant has agreed to pay a $645,000 penalty imposed by the UK information commissioner’s office.

It found the company failed to safeguard user data gathered by political data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook will not admit to any liability under the settlement.

The regulator issued the small fine last year, but Facebook appealed the ruling.

But a settlement has now been reached.

Facebook will gain access under the settlement to documents obtained by the UK government from Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook says it will use the information to further investigate the issue.