What a near 0% interest rate means for mortgages?

Should you rush to refinance or get a mortgage?

(CNN) — On Wednesday President Trump suspended all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

That’s after the Fed lowered interest rates to nearly zero which will likely cut borrowing rates even further for things like mortgages.

So, should you be rushing to refinance or get a new mortgage?

Call it a silver lining in all this economic anxiety the fed lowering borrowing costs to near zero aiming to stimulate the economy by making it cheaper for people to borrow money for everything like a car or mortgage.

Bankrate’s Chief Financial Analyst Greg Mcbride says, “And the good news is that mortgage rates are gonna continue to be a tailwind throughout 2020.”

Mortgage rates are at historic lows and because of that there’s increasing demand to take advantage.

And experts say that drop in mortgage rates could help first-time homebuyers and those looking to refinance.

So, should you rush to get a new a new mortgage or refinance?

Experts say you won’t miss out and recommend waiting after the innitial wave of high demand.

Mcbride says, “lenders are absolutely inundated right now. There’s a traffic jam to get on the mortgage refinancing highway. So if you put in a mortgage application now, you’re gonna have to pack your patience now because it’s gonna take quite a while before they get to you.”

experts say if you’re in the market for a new home focus on building your savings first saying social distancing may keep both home buyers and sellers from going to shop or sell.

Mcbride says, “Even somebody selling their home don’t want a whole lot of strangers tracing through their living rooms at this point in time. So I think the real estate market is gonna go on hold as well.”

