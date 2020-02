(FOX NEWS) — Wendy’s wants you to start your day fresh, never frozen with its new breakfast menu.

Starting March 2nd the fast food chain will be opening its doors bright and early, selling breakfast to its hungry customers.

The morning menu features new takes on Wendy’s classics like the breakfast baconater, honey butter chicken biscuit and frosty-ccino.

Wendy’s predicts breakfast sales to one day account for 10 percent of the restaurant’s total daily sales.