Cop says she was served hair, dirt in Wendy's order

CHICAGO (WGN) — An officer with the Chicago Police Department was served hair and dirt after ordering from a Wendy’s drive-thru, the department claims.

Officials said an on-duty female officer ordered food from the drive-thru at a Wendy’s in Wicker Park at around 1:30 a.m. While eating, she discovered hair and dirt in the food, police said.

The officer declined medical attention. CPD said detectives are investigating.

In a statement shared with Nexstar, a representative for Wendy’s said the company had launched its own investigation.

“The quality and integrity of our food is our number one priority and we take any food-related claims extremely seriously,” the representative said. “We have been in touch with representatives from the Chicago Police Department and will fully investigate this matter. We have great respect for law enforcement and their service to our communities.

As of Tuesday, no one had been charged in connection with the incident.