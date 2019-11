In honor of the fast-food chain's 50th birthday, Wendy's is releasing a birthday cake frosty and a birthday cake frosty cookie sundae.

(FOX NEWS) — Get ready for the colder weather with this frosty treat.

In honor of Wendy’s 50th birthday, the fast-food restaurant is releasing special desserts to celebrate.

You can pick up a birthday cake frosty or a birthday cake frosty cookie sundae.

The frosty combines the chain’s signature vanilla frosty mix with birthday cake flavors and the sundae adds little bits of sugar cookie with sprinkles on top.

Be sure to pick one up to wish Wendy’s a happy 50th.