Wendy’s promoting adoption over abortion

As the abortion debates heats up across corporate America, one fast food chain is advocating for a different option.

Wendy’s partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption to raise money and awareness for the foster care system.

The nonprofit charity, created by the founder of Wendy’s, works to find permanent, stable homes for foster kids specifically targeting children who are “older, have special needs, or are part of a sibling group”.

In a joint program dubbed “Wendy’s Wonderful Kids”, the burger giant is asking customers to support the charity’s mission.

Special “cause cups” at participating restaurants nationwide feature a Snapchat code that, when scanned, donates five dollars to the foundation.

The organizations hope to bring the initiative to all 50 states by 2028.