Wendy’s launches rewards program

(CNN) — There’s a new way you can get free frosties from Wendy’s.

The fast food chain is rolling-out a new rewards program.

Starting Tuesday, your purchases, through the Wendy’s app, earn points for food and drinks.

Every dollar you spend gets you 10 points.

Rewards include frosty milkshakes for 150 points for example.

Wendy’s is the first major burger chain to launch a rewards program focused on food.

Fast food restaurants are putting a greater importance on digitally placed orders.

Wendy’s says more than five percent of its sales come from online and app orders.

