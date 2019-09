The fast-food chain is adding breakfast foods to its menu nationwide starting next year.

(FOX NEWS) – Wendy’s is getting into the business of breakfast.

The fast-food chain announcing Monday it will be serving the most important meal of the day at locations across the US

Morning menu items include a bacon sandwich, honey butter chicken biscuit, and frosty cappuccino.

Wendy’s also plans to hire about 20,000 additional workers across the country to keep up with the extra hours.

The company’s breakfast menu will be available nationwide starting next year.