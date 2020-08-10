Wendy’s breakfast sales doing well

Wendy's breakfast sales are doing well, even as competitors like McDonald's struggle.

(CNN) — Wendy’s is eating McDonald’s for breakfast.

Or, more accurately, consumers are choosing to buy breakfast at Wendys instead of its competitors.

In March, Wendy’s launched an innovative morning menu with items like “The baconator” and the “Frosty-ccino” that target a younger demographic.

Then coronavirus curtailed commuting and other drive-thru restaurants floundered.

But, Wendy’s breakfast sales surged.

They now account for about eight percent of revenue.

That’s been enough to bolster the chain despite the downturn for the food and beverage industry.