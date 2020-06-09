Wendy’s beef supply almost back to normal

Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal.

(CNN) — Wendy’s restaurant chain says it has no “Beef” with its meat supply.

The chain faced beef shortages last month, as the coronavirus outbreak temporarily shut down some meat plants.

But in an SEC filing on Monday, Wendy’s said its beef supply is now pretty much back to normal.

One analyst estimated that nearly one out of five Wendy’s restaurants was out of beef last month.

That forced many locations to get creative and shift towards chicken products.

Analysts say Wendy’s was more exposed to shortages because it relies on fresh beef more than some competitors.

