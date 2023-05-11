PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wayland Baptist University announced that students completing the School of Business degree programs scored better than 98% of the nation’s business students and some were even in the 99th percentile.

According to a WBU press release, the “Peregrine Major Field Exam” is geared to test students in core business disciplines such as accounting, business ethics, economics and finance, management, and marketing, among others.

“Based on a selected aggregate from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools many of our students scored in the 90 and above percentile range with several scoring in the 98 and 99 range for the 2022-2023 academic year,” Warren said.

Bachelor of Business Administration students scoring in the 98th percentile range include:

Rene Nunez Feliz, Plainview campus.

Bachelor of Applied Science students scoring in the 98th percentile range include:

Steven Flowers, Plainview campus

Glenda Perez, Amarillo campus

Jesse Rutledge, Amarillo campus

Chandra Davis, online

Catherine Cooper, San Antonio campus

Samantha Lopez, San Antonio campus.

Bachelor of Business Administration students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:

Gabriel Aplicano, Plainview campus

Kayla Cobbley, Plainview campus

Diego Cortez, Plainview campus

Cauane Krainski, Plainview campus

Javorian Miller, Plainview campus

Jaxon Recer, Plainview campus

Brody Williams from the Plainview campus

Lidia Medina, online

Eric Vasquez, Lubbock campus.

Bachelor of Applied Science students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:

Samba Gnokane, Plainview campus

Jaime Martin, Plainview campus

Marissa Torres, online

Mahogany Woods, online

Brittany Larson, Anchorage, AK, campus

Shirley Crichton, Hawaii campus

Samantha Dominguez, Lubbock campus

Victor Ruiz, San Antonio campus

Violeta Venne, San Antonio campus

Amanda Poore, Wichita Falls campus

Ashley Sluder, Wichita Falls campus.

Master of Management and Master of Organizational Leadership students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:

Svetlana Gapeshina, Anchorage, AK, campus

Adrian Camacho, Fairbanks, AK, campus

Amanda De Leon, online

Jasmine Johnson, San Antonio campus

Anthony Bergandino, Wichita Falls campus.

Master of Business Administration students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:

Chelsea Hunter, Plainview campus

Dharmil Khandhar, Plainview campus

Brandy McCrory, Plainview campus

Gilbert Macias, online

Sinaiaiga Poyer, Anchorage, AK, campus

Lavina Smith, Hawaii campus

Jessica Cruz, Monica Gallegos

Sharonica White, San Antonio campus.