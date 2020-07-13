Walmart to remind customers of local coronavirus mask mandates

Walmart is adding so-called "Health ambassadors" to the front of select stores nationwide to remind customers of state and local coronavirus mask rules

The nation’s largest retailer currently does not require customers to wear masks but says its COVID-19 protocols have adapted during the pandemic in response to evolving research and mandates spanning the country.

Walmart says it strongly encourages all customers to follow decisions made by local officials regarding the use of protective facial coverings.

The move to add “Health ambassadors” at select store entrances comes after several videos have shown Walmart workers refusing service to maskless patrons in locations where masks are mandatory in stores.

The retailer also says there are signs posted at store entrances informing customers of mandatory mask orders as well as other signs enforcing social distancing.

All customers are also required to enter the store through a single entrance.

