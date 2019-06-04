Walmart to recruit students with college tuition benefit

Walmart wants to give you a job and help pay for your tuition.

Employees will now be able to get degrees in fields ranging from computer science to cybersecurity for just 1 dollar a day.

And those who are in high school will be able to earn free college credits as well as free SAT and ACT prep through a partner network.

Also under the program, Walmart will cover the remaining costs of tuition, fees, and books.

It’s part of the changes to the retailer’s “live better u” initiative.

The move comes as Walmart and other companies struggle to find talent in a tight jobs market.

Walmart currently employs more than one-and-a-half million people in the US.

Less than 25,000 of them are high school students.