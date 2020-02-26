Walmart selling ‘Oreo variety pack’ withshirt

(CNN) — If you’re an Oreo super-fan, Walmart has just the deal for you.

The retail giant’s Oreo variety pack comes with five types of classic Oreos.

From least to most in terms of cream, they are Thins, original, double stuff, mega stuff, and most stuff.

According to bestproducts.com each variety comes in a full-sized pack.

The website also reports the limited edition package weighs more than four pounds.

It comes with an exclusive t-shirt.

Apparently it’s a very popular item:

It sells for $24.99, but at last check it was listed as out of stock on Walmart’s website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: