Walmart rolls out direct-to-fridge delivery service

The retail giant is launching a new service to bring groceries right to your fridge. The pilot program is now available in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach, Florida.

(FOX NEWS) —Walmart is taking grocery delivery to the next level by bringing food right to your fridge.

The retail giant launched its in-home delivery service on Tuesday.

First unveiled back in June, the new program is now available to more than one-million people in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach, Florida.

Here’s how it works.

Customers will buy a smart lock for either their kitchen or garage fridge.

A delivery person will then use smart technology to enter your home and stock your groceries for you.

Each employee wears a body camera so you can live-stream the entire process.

If the test run is successful, the company plans to expand the program nationwide.