Walmart rolls out direct-to-fridge delivery service

(FOX NEWS) —Walmart is taking grocery delivery to the next level by bringing food right to your fridge.
The retail giant launched its in-home delivery service on Tuesday.
First unveiled back in June, the new program is now available to more than one-million people in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach, Florida.
Here’s how it works.
Customers will buy a smart lock for either their kitchen or garage fridge.
A delivery person will then use smart technology to enter your home and stock your groceries for you.
Each employee wears a body camera so you can live-stream the entire process.
If the test run is successful, the company plans to expand the program nationwide.