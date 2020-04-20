Walmart requiring employees to wear face coverings starting today

The CEO of Walmart and Sam's Club announcing employees must start using face coverings

(FOX NEWS) — Walmart and Sam’s Club taking another step to protect workers and shoppers from coronavirus.

Employees at Walmart and sam’s club will be required to wear face coverings starting today.

A statement released Friday says the new rule applies to “stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as corporate offices.”

customers will not be required to wear a mask, but, are encouraged to do so.

Walmart and sam’s club have roughly 1-point-5 million associates in the US.

This memo enforces several new state mandates which require people to wear face coverings in public places.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: