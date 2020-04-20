Walmart requiring employees to wear face coverings starting today

(FOX NEWS) — Walmart and Sam’s Club taking another step to protect workers and shoppers from coronavirus.
Employees at Walmart and sam’s club will be required to wear face coverings starting today.
A statement released Friday says the new rule applies to “stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as corporate offices.”
customers will not be required to wear a mask, but, are encouraged to do so.
Walmart and sam’s club have roughly 1-point-5 million associates in the US.
This memo enforces several new state mandates which require people to wear face coverings in public places.
