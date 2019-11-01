Walmart releases new toy catalog

Take a sneak peek at Walmart's new 2019 toy catalog filled with hundreds of items available beginning November first.

(FOX NEWS) — Ready to start your holiday shopping?

Walmart wants to help with that.

The retailer is releasing its annual toy catalog Friday.

Filled with more than 400 items, the catalog features the season’s most popular children’s games, dolls and more.

And this year, Walmart is making it even easier to buy your Christmas gifts with a scan and shop feature.

Customers with smartphones can use the Walmart app to add items directly to their cart.

Just use your device to hover over a page in the catalog and a list of toys will appear.