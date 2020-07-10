Walmart+ nears launching date

Walmart is close to launching Walmart+, a service similar to Amazon Prime.

(CNN) — Walmart is planning its own membership program.

The retailer is reportedly close to launching a service similar to Amazon Prime.

Walmart+ is set to be unveiled in July.

Recode reports that a yearly subscription is 98 dollars and includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts, and other perks.

Grocery options are also reportedly included to take on Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods.

Walmart has already been experimenting with one-day delivery in some areas.

The retailer has declined to comment.

