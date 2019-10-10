Walmart launches exclusive toys ahead of big movie releases

The retail giant is getting ready to launch exclusive new "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" toys ahead of the movie premieres.

(FOX NEWS) — Walmart wants to help you get ready for two highly anticipated movie releases.

The super store stocking its shelves with exclusive toys from “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.”

Items from the “Frozen 2” line include Princess Anna and Elsa dolls, snow globes, and interactive play sets.

Industry experts estimate the sales from the “Frozen” dolls alone, will total $500 million.

The “Star Wars” collection features lightsabers and a slew of action figures including Darth Vader, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Chewbacca.

“Frozen 2” premieres on November 22nd while “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” hits theaters on December 20th.