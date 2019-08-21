Walmart is suing Tesla

The retail giant is suing the car company after fires occurred on the roofs of multiple stores where tesla solar energy panels were installed.

(FOX NEWS) – Tesla’s solar panel system is in the hot seat.

Walmart suing Elon Musk’s car company after its rooftop solar panels on seven stores allegedly caught fire.

The lawsuit complains of gross negligence, breach of contract and failure to meet industry standards and claims Tesla sent routine inspectors who “lacked basic solar training and knowledge.”

The two companies teamed up back in 2018 to bring the sun-powered technology to more than 240 Walmart locations.

Now, the retail giant is calling on Tesla to remove the systems and cover damages related to the alleged fires.

This comes as Telsa attempts to revive its solar power business with CEO Elon Musk announcing this week consumers in six states can now rent residential rooftop systems.