Walmart increases pay

Walmart is temporarily raising its pay in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart will begin paying new hires in its fulfillment centers two dollars more an hour through Memorial Day. That means minimum pay will increase to between 15 and 19-dollars an hour.

Fulfillment center employees, and hires that they refer, will also be able to each get a 250-dollar bonus after the new employee has been on the job for 90 days.

Walmart is one of several retailers ramping up their hiring to staff store counters and fulfill online orders.

The company is expected to hire up to 150,000 people.

