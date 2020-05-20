Walmart grows during pandemic

Walmart has been a winner during the pandemic, seeing its eCommerce sales grow 74%, while same-store sales grew by 10% in the first quarter.

(NBC NEWS) — The pandemic is creating economic winners and losers and Walmart is one of the winners.

The retailer said its e-commerce sales have grown significantly as customers are buying groceries, cleaning items, and other essentials online during the pandemic.

The big-box retailer’s e-commerce sales in the U.S. shot up by 74-percent.

Same-store sales grew by 10-percent in the first quarter.

But as Walmart’s sales grew during the pandemic, so did its costs.

The company spent nearly 900-million dollars on expenses related to COVID-19.

About three-fourths of that went to employee bonuses and expanded benefits.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: