Walmart grocery free delivery

(NBC NEWS) — Walmart is making its grocery delivery service free… Now through the end of October.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to order at least 50-dollars worth of groceries through the Walmart website or app from participating locations.

When you check out – use the promo code “homefree” and Walmart will waive the delivery fee every time now through the end of the month.

Trained personal shoppers will gather your order. Then a delivery partner will drive directly to the customers’ location during the one-hour delivery window they choose.