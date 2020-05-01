Walmart expands delivery

On Thursday, Walmart announced Express Delivery, a service delivering goods to customers' doors in less than two hours.

(NBC NEWS) — On Thursday, Walmart announced it is adding a new service called ‘express delivery.

The company says it will be able to deliver some 160,000 items from the store to your door in under two hours.

Walmart says it accelerated the development of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer says the pilot program has been active in about 100 stores since mid-April.

The service is expected to launch in about 1,000 stores sometime this month and will expand to around 2,000 stores in the weeks that follow.

The service will cost ten dollars in addition to an existing delivery charge.

The company says customers can continue to use their other no-contact services like store pickup and standard delivery.

