Walmart enters re-sale market

Walmart partners with resale platform Thred Up to sell previously owned items.

(CNN) — The nation’s largest retailer is getting into the resale business.

Wednesday Walmart announced it was partnering up with the platform, Thred-Up, to sell previously owned apparel along with other items.

According to Walmart, as many as 750,000 items will go up online for sell as “New” or “Like new.”

Right now the merchandise will only be sold on its website Walmart.com.

The retailer states shoppers who buy the resold items will be able to return them at brick and mortar Walmart stores for free.

More from MyHighPlains.com: