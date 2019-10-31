Walmart adds alcohol delivery service

BENTONVILLE, Ark., — Walmart is toasting a Grocery Pickup milestone – customers in 2,000 locations in 29 states, including California, Texas and Florida, can use the much-beloved service for their adult beverage purchases.

Shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, in accordance with state and local regulations, often including regional or local brands. Select locations also allow for the pickup of spirits, depending on local laws.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

Here’s how the service works:

User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of adult beverages.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Along with the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, Walmart’s highly trained personal shoppers will carefully select each item in the order.

Order and Choose a Pickup or Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a window of time they will pick up their order. If the order includes alcohol, pickup and delivery times may be limited by local law.

Pickup: For fastest pickup, customers can check in through the Walmart Grocery app. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange just for Grocery Pickup customers. If customers choose not to check in ahead of time, there will be a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the trunk of the customer’s car.

Verification: At the time of pickup, the customer is required to provide valid photo identification verifying that they 21 years of age or older before receiving the alcohol products in their order.

The retailer will also be making deliveries of adult beverages from nearly 200 stores across two states – California and Florida – with more being added in accordance with local and state regulations. Customers can check their address at Walmart.com/grocery to see if the service is available in their area.