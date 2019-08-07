Walgreens is closing 200 stores

The pharmacy is hoping to save money by closing three percent of its nearly ten thousand u.S. Locations.

(FOX NEWS) – Walgreens will be closing its doors on 200 US stores.

The pharmacy chain announcing Tuesday a slew of store closures with hopes to “review real estate footprints in the United States”.

Walgreens assuring its customers and patients the closings will only cause a minimal disruption to service.

Adding employees should not worry about losing work, the company hopes to retain a majority of its workers at other pharmacy locations.

Walgreens says the 200 stores account for just three percent of the company’s nearly nine thousand brick and mortar locations in the US.