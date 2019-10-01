VW diesel scandal lawsuit

A German court in Braunschweig heard a consumer group's class action suit against automaker Volkswagen on Monday, the first such trial in Germany.

Consumer group VZBV filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen on November first last year over diesel emissions tests rigging, using new class action rules which came into effect that day and which potentially made it easier to win damages from companies.

VW has already had to pay compensation over the emissions scandal in the United States to car owners.

But in Germany, VW was able to strike a deal with regulators to fix emissions with a software update, allowing its cars to retain their road-worthiness certification.

The consumer group said in its filing it wanted to get compensation for some two-million owners of diesel cars that were not as environmentally friendly as VW said they were at the time of purchase.