Volvo issues massive recall

Volvo is recalling 500,000 vehicles due to a faulty engine component that could result in fire engine risk.

The recall involves a series of vehicles from model years 2014 through 2019, including the xc-90 and s-90.

Also, s-60, s-80, v-40, v-60, v-70, v-90 and x-60 vehicles are included in the recall.. all with a 2-liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine.

At issue, a faulty engine component that could potentially result in engine bay fires in worst cases.

So far, the company has not received any reports of accidents or injuries associated with the problem.

Customers will receive letters of notification and should contact their dealers for repairs at no cost.