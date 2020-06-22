Virgin Galactic inks NASA deal for commercial space flights

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, poses for a photo outside the New York Stock Exchange as fireworks are exploded before his company’s IPO. In 2020, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said space is currently a $400 billion market, including satellites. Opening up spaceflight to paying customers, he said, could expand the market to $1 trillion. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Economies aren’t just opening up on Earth.

Virgin Galactic has agreed to a deal with NASA to boost commercial human spaceflight to the International Space Station and develop a “robust economy” in space.

Financial terms of the Space Act Agreement with NASA weren’t disclosed, but Virgin Galactic said it would eventually take passengers to the space station, where it occupies space in “low earth orbit.”

SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into orbit last month, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel.