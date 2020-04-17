Vegas gamblers might qualify for unemployment

Nevada's professional gamblers have effectively lost access to their offices with the closure of casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX NEWS) — Nevada-based full-time professional gamblers could be eligible for unemployment benefits.

This, after losing their opportunity to work as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic much like the majority of states nationwide, Nevada is shut down, except for essential businesses and casinos in the state are also closed through at least April 30th.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the extended closure of casinos means these gamblers could now be eligible to collect unemployment benefits as they have effectively lost their ability to go to work for the time being.

Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation says such professional workers could be classified as self-employed or independent contractors “during this unprecedented time and under the CARES Act.”

the cares act was signed by president trump on March 27th but include a stipulation that limits unemployment benefits to those who are unable to work remotely or, in this case, those who are unable to gamble on the internet, or from home.

One economist telling MarketWatch he thinks professional gamblers have a shot at being able to collect benefits if they can show their primary method of earning cannot be made up through teleworking or playing online.

