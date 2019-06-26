US government investigating chicken industry

US government is investigating the chicken industry

The US government is investigating the chicken industry.

It’s an effort to intervene in a price-fixing lawsuit brought against the country’s biggest poultry producers– including Tyson, Sanderson and Perdue.

The case was brought by New York foodservice distributor, Maplevale farms in 2016.

According to its complaint, Maplevale claims 28 chicken companies “conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price of broilers.”

Broilers are the predominant type of chickens raised for production in the US.

Maplevale alleges the chicken producers coordinated their output and limited chicken production with the intent to raise prices.

Walmart joined the fray last month, sueing many of the same poultry producers.

Walmart accused the companies of killing hatchlings to raise prices and ramping up production once prices reached a level they were satisfied with.

Tyson and Sanderson farms say the claims have no merit.

Perdue declined to comment.