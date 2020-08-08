UPS packages could get more expensive this fall

UPS will begin imposing surcharges of several dollars on companies that ship a huge amount of items this fall and early winter

(FOX NEWS) — UPS is tacking on some additional charges if you order online this holiday season.

The shipping company will begin imposing surcharges of several dollars depending on the item’s weight, when it is sent and whether a customer ships a high volume of packages, this fall and early winter.

UPS is anticipating rising costs as more and more people shop online because of the coronavirus.

The new fees would cost several more dollars depending on how many packages get shipped weekly.

However, the new fees won’t affect customers shipping small items at the up-s store or other places.

The fees are meant for what the company calls, “Large volume customers” and it remains uncertain whether giant retailers like Amazon, Target, and others will pass the added costs onto customers.

