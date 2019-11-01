UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal employees

One-day hiring blitz on November 1 part of UPS’s larger effort to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees

(CNN) — If you’re looking to pick up some extra holiday cash UPS wants to help.

The United Parcel Service is looking to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers.

More than 185 job fairs will happen across the nation today.

The hiring blitz is being called “UPS Brown Friday.”

Many people will be offered jobs on the spot.

The delivery company hopes to sign up at least 50,000 employees today.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

The company says many seasonal workers stay on as permanent employees.