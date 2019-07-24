UPS adding access points to several stores

UPS adding access points to thousands of CVS, Michaels and Advance Auto Parts stores

Sending and receiving UPS packages may soon get a whole lot easier.

The shipping giant says it’s creating new access points at 12,000 CVS Pharmacy locations, Michael’s craft stores, and Advance Auto Parts stores.

The move more than doubles then number of places where customers can ship or receive UPS packages.

And once the deal goes through, the company says 90-percent of Americans will live within five miles of a UPS access point.

The expansion is aimed at customers who want extra security by picking up a package at a store, instead of having it delivered to their doorsteps.

The UPS made the move as it competes with its arch-rival FedEx and with online giant Amazon.

FedEx cut a similar deal with Walgreens two years ago.