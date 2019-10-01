Uno introduces first braille deck

The popular card game releasing a braille version that allows people with sight and those that are blind to play the game together.

The popular card game "Uno" taking strides so all people can play.

Mattel has teamed up with the national federation of the blind to create “Uno braille” a standard Uno deck – now with braille.

Adding braille to the top left corner of each card makes the game more accessible to people who are blind or have low vision.

Players can also now access voice-enabled directions to the game through Amazon Alexa or Google Home as well an available for download braille readable file.

Uno braille is available nationwide at Target.