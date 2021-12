LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced changes to its normal operating hours for all stores on Dec. 24 and 25.

In a press release, they said stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day stores will remain closed. Regular operating hours will resume on Dec. 26.

The United Family said it knows the importance for its team to spend time at home with family during the holiday season. They have also wished a happy holiday season to all guests.