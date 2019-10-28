United Airlines adding bigger overhead bins for your carry on

United Airlines announced Friday it's installing larger overhead bins to its fleet planes, in an effort to improve boarding

(FOX NEWS) — Bigger could be better especially this holiday season, as you cram your luggage with holiday gifts when you fly one airline.

United Airlines says is going to add larger overhead bins on most of its planes.

The move coming to help improve boarding on United flights, and reduce some of the stress of flying.

The larger bins will allow for one bag per passenger on domestic flights and overall, about 65 extra bag will fit into the new bins on planes like the 737-900.

A united official says the bigger bins should help end the need to check bags at the gate and will help keep passengers from shuffling around the cabin to find a place for their bag, which can delay seating and take-off.