Unicorn hot chocolate is here

(FOX NEWS) — A sweet treat is getting a mythical makeover.
Swiss Miss is introducing unicorn hot cocoa.
The company is taking its signature hot chocolate mix and adding a twist.
Each pack features an array of pastel-colored rainbow marshmallows adding a little unicorn vibes to the classic cold-weather beverage.
Boxes of the unicorn hot chocolate are now selling for $5.30 at Walmart.
