Unicorn hot chocolate is here

(FOX NEWS) — A sweet treat is getting a mythical makeover.

Swiss Miss is introducing unicorn hot cocoa.

The company is taking its signature hot chocolate mix and adding a twist.

Each pack features an array of pastel-colored rainbow marshmallows adding a little unicorn vibes to the classic cold-weather beverage.

Boxes of the unicorn hot chocolate are now selling for $5.30 at Walmart.

