U.S. Retail sales fall short of expectations

(FOX NEWS) — US household spending increased by 1.2-percent in July which is less than what was predicted.
In June, retail sales rose a whopping 8.4-percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 1.9-percent in July.
Retail sales have been rebounding as businesses resumed operations after being closed in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
However, as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in some areas, authorities in hot-spots are deciding to shut down businesses again or pause reopenings.
