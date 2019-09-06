Tyson Foods bets on plant-based shrimp

(FOX NEWS) – After selling its stake in Beyond Meat in the spring, Tyson Foods’ next bet is on plant-based shellfish.

The company’s venture capital arm is making the investment in New Wave Foods.

The start-up makes plant-based shrimp from seaweed, soy protein and natural flavors.

After shrimp, New Wave is planning to tackle crab and lobster.

Tyson isn’t the only traditional food company branching out into plant-based foods.

Hormel and Kellogg announced plans this week to produce plant-based meat brands.