Twitter cracks down on conspiracy theories

(CNN) — Twitter is cracking down on accounts that spread conspiracy theories online.

Tuesday the social networking site announced it will permanently suspend some accounts linked to QAnon.

QAnon is a group known for its disinformation campaigns.

Followers believe in conspiracy theories including a “Deep state” effort against President Trump.

They also believe dozens of politicians and celebrities take part in a child sex abuse ring with the help of governments around the world.

Twitter’s safety team tweeted Tuesday that spreading theories such as these has “The potential to lead to offline harm.”

