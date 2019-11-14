Twinkies cereal is coming

The iconic childhood snack is being transformed into a breakfast cereal and you can find it in stores nationwide next month.

(FOX NEWS) — Good news for Twinkies fans.

You can now start your day with your favorite sugary snack.

Post and Hostess are teaming up to transform Twinkies into a breakfast cereal.

It’s made up of tiny golden nuggets that taste just like the iconic creme-filled sponge cake.

Although the cereal pieces won’t actually be stuffed with cream, the two brands promise they’re packed with the familiar Twinkies flavor.

You can find Twinkies cereal at stores nationwide starting next month.