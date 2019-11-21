Trying to figure out your Thanksgiving menu? Sam’s Club has you covered

(FOX NEWS) — Still trying to figure out your Thanksgiving menu?

Don’t worry, Sam’s Club has you covered.

Starting on Friday, Sam’s Club will be hosting a six days of food sampling event.

All your favorite Thanksgiving meal staples will be on full display for tasting including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and much, much more!

And for those who have a sweet tooth, Sam’s Club didn’t forget about you.

You’ll also be able to sample apple, pumpkin and pecan pies.

Samples vary each day and will be served between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, November 22nd through Wednesday, November 27th.

