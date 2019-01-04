Toys R Us Workers Receiving Hardship Checks

A late holiday gift for former Toys R Us workers.

Employees who lost their jobs when the retailer liquidated last June have begun receiving checks from a $20 million dollar hardship fund.

It was established by the buyout firms, KKR and Bain Capital.

Worker advocacy groups and politicians have been pressuring the firms because Toys ‘R’ Us did not provide severance payments for its workers.

The worker groups estimated that the 64,000 employees were entitled to $75 million dollars in severance based on their years of service.