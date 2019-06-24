Toys R Us makes comeback

Toys “R” Us is making a comeback..
Nearly a year after closing its doors, Toys “R” Us is reportedly returning this Christmas season.
That’s according to Bloomberg.
The defunct toy chain is planning to open a half dozen stores along with an e-commerce site just in time for the holidays.
Earlier this year, a new company called Tru Kids took over the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.
But don’t expect the new locations to be as large as the former big box stores of the past.
The locations are slated to be about a third of the size and include more play areas.
It’s still unclear exactly where the new stores will be located or if they will operate under the Tru Kids name.