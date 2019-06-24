Live Now
Democrats take the stage in first debate of 2020 campaign season

Toys R Us makes comeback

Business

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Toys “R” Us is making a comeback..

Nearly a year after closing its doors, Toys “R” Us is reportedly returning this Christmas season.

That’s according to Bloomberg.

The defunct toy chain is planning to open a half dozen stores along with an e-commerce site just in time for the holidays.

Earlier this year, a new company called Tru Kids took over the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

But don’t expect the new locations to be as large as the former big box stores of the past.

The locations are slated to be about a third of the size and include more play areas.

It’s still unclear exactly where the new stores will be located or if they will operate under the Tru Kids name.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss