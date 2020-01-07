Toyota plans to build “city” of the future

The Japanese car company reveals plans to build "the woven city" at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan.

(FOX NEWS) — Toyota is looking to build a prototype city of the future.

The Japanese auto giant wants to build a “woven city” at the base of Mount Fuji.

The name comes from weaving together three different kinds of roads: One for fast vehicles, one for slower cars and bikes, and a third just for pedestrians.

The city will serve as a quote “living laboratory” testing autonomous cars, smart homes, robots and other inventions.

It will be able to house up to 2,000 people, and the city’s power will come from hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021.

More from MyHighPlains.com: